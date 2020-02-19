Florida Repertory Theatre Has Announced 2020-2021 Season
Florida Repertory Theatre has announced its 2020-2021 Season, which continues the company's third decade of producing nationally-recognized, professional theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Set to open Sept. 29 and run to May 23 in the Historic Arcade Theatre and ArtStage Studio Theatre, the nine-show season includes three musicals, multiple comedies, a recent Tony-winning Best Play, a Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic, a world premiere, and more!The 2020-2021 Season features five productions in the 393-seat Historic Arcade Theatre and four in the intimate 120-seat ArtStage Studio Theatre, and kicks off with a loving and patriotic salute to Irving Berlin, "I Love a Piano" by Ray Roderick and Michael Berkeley in the ArtStage Studio Theatre. The Arcade Theatre opens just in time for Halloween with "The Woman in Black," adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from Susan Hill's novel, a chilling ghost story that's hailed as one of the scariest theatrical experiences ever. "The Woman in Black" is one of the world's longest running plays, and is still playing in London's West End after 30 years. The season also features "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," which is celebrating thirty years as the original rock 'n' roll musical, and the 2016 Tony Award-winning Best Play, "The Humans" by Stephen Karam, one of the hottest new plays in America right now. Florida Rep is pleased to unveil an unprecedented new partnership with its Education Department with a co-production of the classic American Musical, "West Side Story," featuring the music of Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. The partnership unites Florida Rep's professional acting Ensemble Members and designers with the theatre's Conservatory students in one of the theatre's mainstage productions. Florida Repertory Theatre's 23rd season also includes a world-premiere as part of its ongoing efforts to develop new works and nurture playwrights. Opening Feb 23 in the ArtStage Studio is "Good Americans" by Bruce Graham, a darkly comic and electrifying thrill-ride where the red scare comes to Hollywood in 1949 and threatens to ruin careers and derail a major motion picture. Graham's play was selected from the 2019 PlayLab Festival last May. "We have been hard at work to put together a season that showcases our Ensemble of Artists in our signature wide variety of plays and musicals," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "The 23rd Season is an exciting line-up that offers an escape, enlightenment, and above all, entertainment! There are three musicals on the docket for 2020-2021, some American classics, a record number of new plays, and two of the hottest new comedies in America right now. This is not the year to miss out on tickets. I look forward to seeing you at the theatre." Subscriptions start as low as $210 for six plays and offer the best seats and the most significant savings. Packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows are on sale for both new and renewing season ticket holders through the box office at 239-332-4488, and renewing subscribers have until May 30 to keep their current seats. Single tickets are priced at $59/$55 for regular performances and $39/$35 for previews and will go on sale July 15 through the box office and online at www.FloridaRep.org. Newly unveiled for the current season, all Florida Rep's evening performances in both venues will be at 7 PM. Matinee performances on Wednesday (Arcade), Thursday (ArtStage), selected Saturdays, and Sunday will continue at the popular 2 PM curtain time. The parking lot will continue to open two hours before each performance (Noon & 5 PM)
FLORIDA REP'S 2020-2021 SEASONI LOVE A PIANO
Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin
Conceived & Written Ray Roderick & Michael Berkeley
OCT 2 - NOV 8, 2020 • Previews: Sept 29 - Oct. 1 • In the ArtStage Studio Theatre
Packed with over fifty of Irving Berlin's greatest hits! A joyful & nostalgic musical salute to America's favorite composer!
THE WOMAN IN BLACK
Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt • From the Novel by Susan Hill
OCT 30- NOV 15, 2020 • Previews Oct 27 - 29 • In the Historic Arcade Theatre
A rollercoaster of thrills and chills! "A masterpiece!" -The Guardian
WEST SIDE STORY
Book by Arthur Laurents • Music by Leonard Bernstein • Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
NOV 27 - DEC 16, 2020 • Previews: Nov 24 - 25
A Co-Production with Florida Rep's Conservatory Program • In the Historic Arcade Theatre
Ensemble Members and Conservatory Students unite in the most memorable musical love story of all time! A thrilling partnership!
DRIVING MISS DAISY by Alfred Uhry
DEC 18, 2020 - JAN 24, 2021 • Previews: Dec 15 - 17 • In the ArtStage Studio Theatre
A Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic! "A total delight." -NY Daily News
THE HUMANS by Stephen Karam
JAN 8 - 27, 2021 • Previews: Jan 5 - 7 • In the Historic Arcade Theatre
"A haunting beautifully realized play...Blisteringly funny and altogether wonderful!" -The New York Times. Contains Adult Language.
INTO THE BREECHES by George Brant
FEB 12 - MAR 3, 2021 • Previews: Feb 9-11 • In the Historic Arcade Theatre
A hilarious & vibrant new comedy about what happens when we're all in it together.
GOOD AMERICANS A World Premiere by Bruce Graham
FEB 26 - MAR 28, 2021 • Previews: Feb 23-25 • In the ArtStage Studio Theatre
An electrifying world premiere! Chosen from the 2019 PlayLab! Contains Adult Language.
BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story by Alan Janes
MAR 19 - APR 11, 2021 • Previews: Mar 16-18 • In the Historic Arcade Theatre
Before the Beatles, before the Stones, rock 'n' roll was born! Buddy will have you dancing in the aisles with all of his greatest hits from Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens, and more!
MORNING AFTER GRACE BY Carey Crim
APR 16 - MAY 23, 2021 • Previews: Apr 1 3-15 • In the ArtStage Studio Theatre
Hilarious and heart-warming! This unconventional new comedy tackles love, loss, and growing old with style! Contains Adult Language and Situations.