Florida Repertory Theatre Has Announced 2020-2021 Season

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced its 2020-2021 Season, which continues the company's third decade of producing nationally-recognized, professional theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Set to open Sept. 29 and run to May 23 in the Historic Arcade Theatre and ArtStage Studio Theatre, the nine-show season includes three musicals, multiple comedies, a recent Tony-winning Best Play, a Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic, a world premiere, and more!

The season also features "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," which is celebrating thirty years as the original rock 'n' roll musical, and the 2016 Tony Award-winning Best Play, "The Humans" by Stephen Karam , one of the hottest new plays in America right now.

Florida Rep is pleased to unveil an unprecedented new partnership with its Education Department with a co-production of the classic American Musical, "West Side Story," featuring the music of Leonard Bernstein , lyrics by Stephen Sondheim , and a book by Arthur Laurents . The partnership unites Florida Rep's professional acting Ensemble Members and designers with the theatre's Conservatory students in one of the theatre's mainstage productions.

Florida Repertory Theatre's 23rd season also includes a world-premiere as part of its ongoing efforts to develop new works and nurture playwrights. Opening Feb 23 in the ArtStage Studio is "Good Americans" by Bruce Graham , a darkly comic and electrifying thrill-ride where the red scare comes to Hollywood in 1949 and threatens to ruin careers and derail a major motion picture. Graham's play was selected from the 2019 PlayLab Festival last May.

"We have been hard at work to put together a season that showcases our Ensemble of Artists in our signature wide variety of plays and musicals," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "The 23rd Season is an exciting line-up that offers an escape, enlightenment, and above all, entertainment! There are three musicals on the docket for 2020-2021, some American classics, a record number of new plays, and two of the hottest new comedies in America right now. This is not the year to miss out on tickets. I look forward to seeing you at the theatre."

Subscriptions start as low as $210 for six plays and offer the best seats and the most significant savings. Packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows are on sale for both new and renewing season ticket holders through the box office at 239-332-4488, and renewing subscribers have until May 30 to keep their current seats. Single tickets are priced at $59/$55 for regular performances and $39/$35 for previews and will go on sale July 15 through the box office and online at www.FloridaRep.org

Newly unveiled for the current season, all Florida Rep's evening performances in both venues will be at 7 PM. Matinee performances on Wednesday (Arcade), Thursday (ArtStage), selected Saturdays, and Sunday will continue at the popular 2 PM curtain time. The parking lot will continue to open two hours before each performance (Noon & 5 PM)

FLORIDA REP'S 2020-2021 SEASON

I LOVE A PIANO

Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Conceived & Written Ray Roderick & Michael Berkeley

OCT 2 - NOV 8, 2020 • Previews: Sept 29 - Oct. 1 • In the ArtStage Studio Theatre

Packed with over fifty of Irving Berlin's greatest hits! A joyful & nostalgic musical salute to America's favorite composer!



THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt • From the Novel by Susan Hill

OCT 30- NOV 15, 2020 • Previews Oct 27 - 29 • In the Historic Arcade Theatre

A rollercoaster of thrills and chills! "A masterpiece!" -The Guardian



WEST SIDE STORY

Book by Arthur Laurents • Music by Leonard Bernstein • Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

NOV 27 - DEC 16, 2020 • Previews: Nov 24 - 25

A Co-Production with Florida Rep's Conservatory Program • In the Historic Arcade Theatre

Ensemble Members and Conservatory Students unite in the most memorable musical love story of all time! A thrilling partnership!



DRIVING MISS DAISY by Alfred Uhry

DEC 18, 2020 - JAN 24, 2021 • Previews: Dec 15 - 17 • In the ArtStage Studio Theatre

A Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic! "A total delight." -NY Daily News



THE HUMANS by Stephen Karam

JAN 8 - 27, 2021 • Previews: Jan 5 - 7 • In the Historic Arcade Theatre

"A haunting beautifully realized play...Blisteringly funny and altogether wonderful!" -The New York Times. Contains Adult Language.



INTO THE BREECHES by George Brant

FEB 12 - MAR 3, 2021 • Previews: Feb 9-11 • In the Historic Arcade Theatre

A hilarious & vibrant new comedy about what happens when we're all in it together.



GOOD AMERICANS A World Premiere by Bruce Graham

FEB 26 - MAR 28, 2021 • Previews: Feb 23-25 • In the ArtStage Studio Theatre

An electrifying world premiere! Chosen from the 2019 PlayLab! Contains Adult Language.



BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story by Alan Janes

MAR 19 - APR 11, 2021 • Previews: Mar 16-18 • In the Historic Arcade Theatre

Before the Beatles, before the Stones, rock 'n' roll was born! Buddy will have you dancing in the aisles with all of his greatest hits from Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens, and more!



MORNING AFTER GRACE BY Carey Crim

APR 16 - MAY 23, 2021 • Previews: Apr 1 3-15 • In the ArtStage Studio Theatre

Hilarious and heart-warming! This unconventional new comedy tackles love, loss, and growing old with style! Contains Adult Language and Situations.

*All Titles and Dates Subject to Change

Florida Rep's Education Department is also pleased to announce it's 2020-2021 Season of Conservatory and Theatre for Young Audience's productions. as well as its annual offering for the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta. Led by Education Director, Kody C Jones, Florida Rep's Educational programming reaches over 45,000 young people each year in Southwest Florida. The Education Department season announcement is available online at www.FloridaRepEducation.org





