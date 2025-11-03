Florida Rep to Offer Tap, Jazz and Acting Classes For Ages 11-18 Beginnning In January

Florida Rep is providing arts experiences to youth through quality classes taught by theatre professionals. Students ages 11 to 18 are invited to participate in 6-week theatre education programs focused on dance and acting. Sessions include classes for musical theatre tap dance, musical theatre jazz dance, and scene study for acting.



Two sessions for each dance class type will be offered. Session 1 runs Mondays, Jan. 26, Feb 2, 9, 23, and March 2 and 16. Session 2 runs Mondays, April 13, 20, 27 and May 4, 11, and 18. Tap classes are held from 5:00 – 6:00 PM; jazz classes are held from 6:15 – 7:30 PM.



The scene study class runs Thursdays, Jan 22, 29 and February 5, 12, 19, and 26. Participants will study and work on selected scenes from the one-act play, “Refugee” by Eric Coble, based on the book by Alan Gratz. No acting experience is required.



All classes are taught by assistant education director and resident choreographer Megan Leonard and are held on the Florida Repertory Theatre campus in Fort Myers. Space is limited.



Class tuition is $80 per person for tap or jazz dance sessions, $100 per person for the scene study (includes materials). Interested individuals may register at FloridaRepEducation.org or call (239) 332-4488 during business hours.

