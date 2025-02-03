Florida Rep Board Appoints New Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Repertory Theatre’s board of directors welcomed two new members, Laurye O’Melia and Spencer Roach beginning their terms during the 2024-2025 Season. Both are Fort Myers residents and bring extensive business and civic experience to the leadership table.

Laurye O’Melia joined the board in October 2024. She is a retired Health Care CEO and seasoned Entrepreneur whose career spans decades of business leadership and innovation. Throughout her career, O’Melia has owned, developed, and directed a variety of successful ventures in and around Pittsburgh, PA, including Home Health Care, Medical Staffing, Hospice, Assisted Living, Bed & Breakfasts, an Alpaca clothing boutique, and a Champion-winning ranch for Alpaca livestock and breeding.

O’Melia has also been deeply involved in her community, serving on various boards both in Pittsburgh and Fort Myers. She is currently an active member of The Periwinkle Garden Club, Fort Myers Women’s Community Council, and the Montage Woman’s Organization, where she continues to engage with local initiatives that support her community. O’Melia is a graduate of the University of Hartford with a degree in Nursing and furthered her nursing education at Central Connecticut State College. O’Melia resides in Fort Myers with her husband, Wayne.

Spencer Roach joined the board in January 2025. He recently completed his third and final term in the Florida House of Representatives. While there he served as Chairman of the Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, and Government Operations Subcommittee. Roach is a retired Coast Guard Judge Advocate, having served 20 years on active duty as both an enlisted member and a commissioned officer. He is also a certified ESL teacher and a licensed foster parent.

The pair join other Florida Repertory Theatre board of directors Naomi Bloom (vice chair), Dinah Bloomhall, Alexandra Bremner, Shavon Chester, Doris Colgate, Janice Danzig (chair), David M. Fritz, Fay C. Gronski (secretary), Sunny Lubner, John Martin, Jeanette M. Meade, Fred Weinman, Arthur Zupko (treasurer), and Florida Repertory Theatre’s producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen and executive director Chris Verrill. ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏

