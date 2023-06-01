Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. Comes to Gulfshore Playhouse This Summer

In celebration of Disney's remake of the beloved film The Little Mermaid, Gulfshore Playhouse invites students ages 8-18 to become a part of OUR world this summer in the staged musical Disney's The Little Mermaid JR.! With its enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming lyrics, the live-action reboot is inspiring a whole new generation of kids. Gulfshore Playhouse is thrilled to offer the opportunity to further develop their talents and see their performance skills flourish!

Rehearsals will run over the course of four weeks in a fun summer camp format on June 26 - July 21, 2023, Monday through Friday, 9am - 5pm at The Norris Center, located in the heart of downtown Naples. Performances will be held at The Norris Center on July 20 - 23, 2023.

Pre-professional training through Gulfshore Playhouse summer camps provide students the opportunity to grow as performers and as people. These programs are built to improve performance skills, build confidence, encourage self-expression, and inspire artistic growth. Whether you're an experienced performer or you've never set foot on stage, Gulfshore Playhouse Education offers a welcoming and fun environment that encourages kids to reach deep, challenge themselves and further develop their talents!

Make a SPLASH at Gulfshore Playhouse this summer... Register today!

REGISTRATION: Camp registration and payment of tuition is handled through the City of Naples, linked here: https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/disneys-little-mermaid-jr/. Questions? Call Gulfshore Playhouse Education at 239.261.PLAY.

TICKETS: Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. are now on sale for $25. Performances will be held at The Norris Center on July 20 - 23, 2023. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY)