DOUBT, A PARABLE Comes to Florida Rep Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Doubt: A Parable,” October 31 through November 16, 2025, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Tickets start at $69 and may be purchased online or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

The story in John Patrick Shanley's “Doubt: A Parable,” is an explosive drama set in a Bronx Catholic school as the exacting principal, Sister Aloysius, suspects improper relations between a charismatic priest and a male student. As the drama unfolds, she must wrestle with what's fact and what's speculation, and how far she'll go to expose what she sees as the truth. The play earned a Tony for Best Play and was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005.

“‘Doubt' is a modern masterpiece,” said Florida Rep's producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “Mr. Shanley's play won the Tony and the Pulitzer for a reason, and audiences will see why when the sparks fly. This eloquent script walks a tightrope between mystery, manipulation, and empathy, and it will keep you riveted to your seat. Plus, we've assembled a dynamite cast to tell this provocative and gripping story that is as timely now as it was when it premiered.”

The cast features returning guest actors Matt Lytle (“A Sherlock Carol”) and Taylor Reister (2025 PlayLab), and New York based actors Julia Brothers and Alia Shakira making their Florida Rep debuts.

Florida Repertory is a self-producing theatre company that crafts one-of-a-kind theatrical productions expertly designed and directed by theatre professionals. Florida Rep ensemble member and resident director Chris Clavelli (“Venus In Fur”) returns to direct “Doubt” and is joined by ensemble scenic designer Jim Hunter (“Ben Butler”), Costume Designer Amanda Miller (“Fully Committed”), sound designer Katie Lowe (“Venus in Fur”), plus lighting design by Charles Clark (“Ben Butler”), and stage manager, Arthur D'Alessio (“Fully Committed”).

Florida Rep's production of “Doubt” is exclusively sponsored by Bruce and Janet Bunch, and Noreen Raney.

Single ticket prices for “Doubt” start at $69 for regular performances from October 31 through November 16, 2025, with discounted preview pricing for performances on October 28 - 30. Curtain times are 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday and Saturdays, with 2 PM matinees on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, October 31. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre