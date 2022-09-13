Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present Comedian Brian Regan In May

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced a performance next May 11 by Brian Regan, considered one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans and fellow comedians. Produced by Live Nation, Regan's 30-city comedy tour kicks off on New Year's Eve in Fort Worth.

Tickets for Brian Regan start at $39.50 and will go on sale this Friday, September 16, at 10 am, and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Brian Regan premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, in February 2021. His first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers, premiered in November 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

In 2021, Regan returned for his third season in Peter Farrelly's TV series, Loudermilk, which is streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser, where he received praise for his portrayal of "Mugsy," a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

He stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

In 2015, Brian Regan made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central's history. Brian made his London debut on February 2, 2019, at The Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows on March 21 & 22, 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall in 2017 following years of performances in New York City's finest theaters including Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Regan's tour has included visits to Denver's legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 15,000-seat Huntsman Center Arena in Salt Lake City.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian Regan is the stand-up comedian guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, He was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show. In addition, he made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock's film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix.

Regan's comedy releases include: Brian Regan: On The Rocks (2021) Netflix special; Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan (2018) Netflix series; Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (2017) on Netflix and on vinyl; Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall (2015) aired on Comedy Central and is available on CD & DVD and as a video or audio download; All By Myself (2010) is available on CD and download only through his website; his two previous hour-long Comedy Central specials, The Epitome of Hyperbole (2008), and Brian Regan Standing Up (2007) are available on DVD or as a video or audio download; I Walked on the Moon (2004) is available on DVD or as an audio or video download only through his website and Brian Regan Live (1997) is available on CD.

For more visit Brian's website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.