Comedian Jo Koy World Tour 2023 Comes to BBMann in November

The performance is on Sunday, November 19th.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comedian Jo Koy announces his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour. Tour to include Sunday, November 19th date at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 27 at 12PM and can be purchased online at: www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Madison Square Garden (New York City) to name a few. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor's office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as "Jo Koy Day." The Jo Koy World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum premiered globally on September 13th. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin' In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. The film is currently available on-demand, Blu-ray, & DVD.

For more info on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit: Jokoy.com




Over 250 guests gathered at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center April 1, 2023 to raise funds for, and to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of Florida Repertory Theatre. Thanks to generous sponsors, multiple matching donors, attendees, and long-distance supporters, Florida Rep's Silver Jubilee Gala Extravaganza raised more than $560,000.
