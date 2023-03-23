Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs Presents FOOTLOOSE Next Month

Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs has announced its next Mainstage production presented at the The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs. Footloose with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford and a book by Dean Pitchford. Directed by Kody C Jones, Choreographed by Christina DeCarlo with Assistant Choreographer Sophia Gurule and Music Direction by Joseph Brauer. Costumes by Adrienne Young.

Footloose - The explosive movie musical bursts onto the live stage! With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score, Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town's youth. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

The production is recommended for ages 10 and up

Photo Credit: Erica Basile Photography