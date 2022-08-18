Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For The Studio Players' OTHER DESERT CITIES

The production runs November 25.

Ft. Myers/Naples News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Cast Announced For The Studio Players' OTHER DESERT CITIES

The Studio Players has announced the cast for Other Desert Cities opening November 25. This funny and fierce, invigorating and intelligent play will star Casey Cobb as Polly, Stan Zawatsky as Lyman, Gerrie Benzing as Brooke, Ricky Shafer as Trip, and Betsy Greenblatt as Sila.
Directed by Paula Keenan - Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history-a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.

Show dates: November 25, 26, December 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m.
November 27, December 11, 18 at 3 p.m.

NOTE: No performances of Other Desert Cities on Dec 1, 2, 3, & 4th due to Snow Fest at the Golden Gate Community Center.

Tickets now on sale at www.thestudioplayers.org or call 239-398-9192

Golden Gate Community Center's
Joan Jenks Auditorium
4701 Golden Gate Parkway
Naples, Florida 34116





More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For The Studio Players' OTHER DESERT CITIESCast Announced For The Studio Players' OTHER DESERT CITIES
August 18, 2022

This funny and fierce, invigorating and intelligent play will star Casey Cobb as Polly, Stan Zawatsky as Lyman, Gerrie Benzing as Brooke, Ricky Shafer as Trip, and Betsy Greenblatt as Sila. Directed by Paula Keenan - Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history-a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.
Florida Rep Kicks off 25th Season With LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILLFlorida Rep Kicks off 25th Season With LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
August 17, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season opens in the ArtStage Studio Theatre with “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill” by Lanie Robertson, a biographical look at the life and music of jazz legend, Billie Holiday. The ArtStage Studio Theatre transforms into a seedy Philadelphia club where Holiday gave her last public performance to pay tribute to one of the great artists of the twentieth century.
Broadway Palm's 30th Anniversary Season Opens With BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADESBroadway Palm's 30th Anniversary Season Opens With BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES
August 16, 2022

Broadway Palm will present its 30th Anniversary Season with Broadway Palm Thru The Decades playing August 26 through October 1, 2022. 
Gulf Coast Symphony Theatre Season Auditions Will Be Held In AugustGulf Coast Symphony Theatre Season Auditions Will Be Held In August
August 16, 2022

Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast Symphony will be hosting open auditions for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions will take place for Snowbird Follies, The Thing About Men, Forever Plaid, Gypsy, and Nunsense.
The Pelican Cafe Will Celebrate Publication of 'The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint' By Jill Switzer Next MonthThe Pelican Cafe Will Celebrate Publication of 'The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint' By Jill Switzer Next Month
August 15, 2022

Mark Frangione, the Owner/Chef of the popular restaurant The Pelican Café, announced that his award-winning restaurant, located at 612 US-1 in Lake Park (33403), will be hosting a private, invitation-only cocktail party and book-signing celebrating the publication of The Contemporary Singer’s Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond written by popular cabaret star Jill Switzer.