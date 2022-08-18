Cast Announced For The Studio Players' OTHER DESERT CITIES

The Studio Players has announced the cast for Other Desert Cities opening November 25. This funny and fierce, invigorating and intelligent play will star Casey Cobb as Polly, Stan Zawatsky as Lyman, Gerrie Benzing as Brooke, Ricky Shafer as Trip, and Betsy Greenblatt as Sila.

Directed by Paula Keenan - Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history-a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.

Show dates: November 25, 26, December 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m.

November 27, December 11, 18 at 3 p.m.

NOTE: No performances of Other Desert Cities on Dec 1, 2, 3, & 4th due to Snow Fest at the Golden Gate Community Center.

Tickets now on sale at www.thestudioplayers.org or call 239-398-9192

Golden Gate Community Center's

Joan Jenks Auditorium

4701 Golden Gate Parkway

Naples, Florida 34116