CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben Presents Renowned Design Duo Badgley Mischka

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, welcomed approximately 170 guests to this season's opening CULTURE & COCKTAILS-the first live "Conversation" in two years.

The informative and fun event was held on March 7 in the beautiful rooftop ballroom of The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach, and featured the widely acclaimed and deliciously revealing design duo Mark Badgley and James Mischka, who have been hailed by Vogue as one of the "Top 10 American Designers" and are widely considered as the fashion darlings of the Hollywood set, including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Mirren, and Ashley Judd. The designers were interviewed by arts patron and activist Roe Green, CEO of The Roe Green Foundation.

Among the distinguished attendees were Michael & Janice Barry, Paul Carman, Steven Chesley, Max & Eleanor Cohen, Timothy & Gail Coppage, Donald Ephraim, Rhonda Fischer, Rick Gonzalez, Jill Hall Rose, Daryn Kirchfeld, Ron & Susan Lee, Richard & Nancy Margolies, John & Barbara McDonald, Suzanne Neidland, Kiki Norman, Elizabeth Stoops Bowers, and Scott Teich.

The next live CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben will be:

April 11 / 5 to 7 pm

IN TIME, IN TUNE

A Musical Conversation with Singer Deborah Silver & Songwriter Dennis Lambert

Deborah Silver is a #1 Billboard jazz vocalist, 2020 Broadway World Best Commercial Recording Award Winner, whose best-selling albums include Glitter and Grits, The Gold Standards, and Pure Silver. Hailed by Quincy Jones for her "strong and sultry vocals (that) are seductive and soul soothing," she has delighted sold-out audiences nationwide including at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, and Feinstein's 54 Below in New York, Catalina's Jazz Club in Los Angeles, Blue's Alley in Washington, D.C., The Colony's Royal Room in Palm Beach, and the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse just last month. Silver has recorded a series of duets with celebrated artists including Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Jack Jones, Freddy Cole, Steve Tyrell, Ann Hampton Callaway, and Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel. Her upcoming releases include duets with superstars Tony Orlando, Ronnie Millsap, Crystal Gayle, Pam Tillis, and jazz icon Diane Schuur. Last year, she was the powerhouse behind the star-packed recording of COVID-19 BLUES that raised much-needed money for The Actors Fund and Jazz Foundation of America.

Dennis Lambert is the 12-time GRAMMY nominated songwriter who has helmed hit records for legendary recording artists such as The Four Tops, The Grass Roots, Dusty Springfield, Glen Campbell, Richard Harris, The Righteous Brothers, Natalie Cole, Dave Koz, Dionne Warwick, and more. In 2021, he co-wrote COVID-19 BLUES with Deborah Silver.

Moderator: Copeland Davis, Emmy-Nominated Pianist, Tonight Show Performer Inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 2014

