CRAZY FOR YOU is Now Playing at Broadway Palm

Get ready to be swept off your feet as Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, running now through April 5, 2025. This high-energy production features the timeless music of George and Ira Gershwin and is filled with dazzling tap dance numbers, laugh-out-loud moments, and unforgettable songs.

Follow the journey of Bobby Child, a young banker with dreams of becoming a Broadway star, who is sent to foreclose on a small-town theater. In a twist of fate, he falls in love with the theater owner's daughter, Polly, and goes to great lengths-including impersonating a famous Broadway producer-to save the theater and win her heart. Audiences will be delighted by classic Gershwin tunes like "I Got Rhythm," "Embraceable You," and "Someone to Watch Over Me."

Tickets for Crazy for You are on sale now and can be purchased through the Broadway Palm website, by calling the box office, or in person at the theatre. Show and meal prices start at $85, with show-only options available. Group discounts are also offered for parties of 20 or more.

