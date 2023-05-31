Broadway Palm Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

Broadway Palm has announced its 31st Season which includes eight main stage productions, five productions in the Off Broadway Palm, four Children’s Theatre productions (TBA), and six concerts. Individual tickets will go on sale June 1, 2023. Owner, Will Prather, said, “Last season we celebrated our 30th Anniversary in grand fashion with a stellar lineup of hits and we are thrilled to follow it up this year with another season of terrific shows and concerts.”

Broadway Palm’s main stage opens on August 18, 2023 and runs through August 10, 2024. Show prices range from $60 to $95 with group and children’s prices available. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The main stage productions include:

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (August 18 – September 16, 2023)

This clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts glamour, intrigue, suspense and humor. The luxurious Orient Express is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by morning the train is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies stabbed to death with his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer among them, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to find the murderer before he or she strikes again.

HAIRSPRAY (September 22 – October28, 2023)

It’s 1962 and Baltimore’s Tracy Turnblad, a big girl, with big hair and an even bigger heart, wins a spot on the local TV dance program and overnight is transformed from an outsider to a teen celebrity. Can this new trendsetter win the heart of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a television show without denting her ‘do? The upbeat score includes Good Morning Baltimore, You Can’t Stop the Beat and the title song, Hairspray.

ELF THE MUSICAL (November 10 – December 25, 2023)

Based on the popular film, this hilarious musical comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Raised in the North Pole, Buddy is unaware that he is human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to New York. This holiday classic is sure to bring out the true spirit of Christmas...after all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION (December 30, 2023 – February 17, 2024)

This official Elvis Presley bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and cultural icon whose impact shaped the history of music. Spanning from his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his triumphant 1968 “Comeback Special” and his ascent to be “The King.” You’ll hear iconic hits including All Shook Up, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Hound Dog, Don’t Be Cruel, Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes and more!

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL (February 23 – April 6, 2024)

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical tells the true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring over 24 classics including You’ve Got a Friend, One Fine Day, Up on the Roof, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and Natural Woman, this crowd-pleasing phenomenon is filled with songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (April 12 - May 25, 2024)

America’s darkest family comes to life in this comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story about love, family, honesty and growing up. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Everything will change on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

SWING (May 31 – June 22, 2024)

Jump and jive with over 30 songs from the Big Band Era! Swing exploded out of Harlem and shattered cultural and ethnic barriers and now you can relive the dance phenomenon that swept the world. This all singing, all dancing extravaganza features It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got that Swing, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, In The Mood, Sing Sing Sing, Stompin’ at the Savoy, Cry Me A River, Bounce Me Brother and more.

DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS (June 28 – August 10, 2024)

Everyone’s favorite nanny is back! Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she helps teach the family how to value each other again. Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of an irresistible story, breathtaking dance numbers and unforgettable songs such as Chim Chim Cher-ee, A Spoonful of Sugar and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is Broadway Palm’s second performance venue. The Off Broadway Palm’s season begins October 11, 2023 and runs through June 2, 2024. Ticket prices range from $55 to $70. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The Off Broadway Palm productions include:

POPCORN FALLS (October 11 – November 18, 2023)

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a sleepy American town that is forced into bankruptcy when their only claim to fame, their namesake waterfall, dries up. Their only hope is a chance for a grant – if they can open a theater and put on a play! Two actors play over twenty roles in this laugh out loud farce that proves art can save the world.

A DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS CHRISTMAS (November 23 – December 25, 2023)

It’s Christmastime in the tiniest town in Texas, but it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble. Adding to the stress of the holiday season, the residents discover that Doublewide is being double-crossed by the County. The eccentric residents take on the “big guys” and by the time the lunacy climaxes you’ll have doubled your Christmas spirit.

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE (January 11 – February 25, 2024)

The hysterical Ray Cooney farce about London cab driver John Smith who has two separate lives, complete with two wives. He keeps his two lives separate by spending the morning with one wife, and the evening with the other. Hilarity ensues when he is mugged and the police return him to the wrong home at the wrong time.

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB (February 29 – April 14, 2024)

The hilarious and touching comedy about five southern women and their everlasting friendships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage every summer to rekindle their relationships, relax, and laugh. As the years pass, these women rely on one another, through all that life flings at them.

PERFECT WEDDING (April 18 – June 2, 2024)

A groom wakes on his wedding morning to a strange girl in bed beside him. When the bride arrives, they trap the girl in the bathroom. The best man pretends that the girl is his girlfriend, while his real life girlfriend has to be kept in the dark. Chaos reaches nuclear proportions when the bride’s parents arrive and the hotel staff get in on the act!

Broadway Palm’s Annual Concert Series will feature six concerts. All evening concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. All Sunday twilight concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. The matinee concerts begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m. All concert tickets are $85 for meal and the show or $70 for the show only. The concert series includes:

RAT PACK LIVE!

(November 1, 2, 4, & 5, 2023: Matinee; November 1-4, 2023: Evening)

Take a trip back to the 1960s, when the Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin brought fame and recognition to Las Vegas. They reunite on stage to belt out a few classics including Luck Be a Lady, Lady is a Tramp and New York, New York. These three cool cats really know how to have a good time. By the end of the show, you will too.

STARDUS MEMORIES BIG BAND

(December 11, 2023: Matinee and Evening)

Swing into the holidays with the best in Big Band entertainment! Stardust Memories Big Band is comprised of some of South Florida’s finest professional musicians and they’re ready to bring you festive Big Band arrangements of your favorite holiday hits!

(January 21, 2024: Twilight; January 22, 2024: Matinee and Evening)

The spirit of the disco legends live on with this all- female tribute to the treasured musical memories of the Bee Gees! You’ll hear Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep Is Your Love and so many more!

BUFFET’S MARGARITAVILLE

(February 4, 2024: Twilight; February 5, 2024: Matinee and Evening)

Calling all Parrotheads – It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere so get ready to be ...wastin’ away again in Margaritaville with this dynamic tribute to the incomparable Jimmy Buffett! Songs include Cheeseburger in Paradise, Changes In Latitudes, A Pirate Looks At Forty and so many more!

PIANO MEN GENERATIONS

(March 3, 2024: Twilight; March 4, 2024: Matinee and Evening)

Two men, two pianos and the music of two legends: Billy Joel and Elton John! Celebrate these two musical influences with the amazing father and son duo Terry and Nick Davies! The classic hits include New York State of Mind, The Piano Man, Rocket Man and Candle in The Wind.

MIRAGE: VISIONS OF FLEETWOOD MAC

(March 24, 2024: Twilight; March 25, 2024: Matinee and Evening)

This ultimate tribute band was heartily praised by Stevie Nicks herself! Mirage recreates the classic lineup with a musical celebration of the best of Fleetwood Mac including Landslide, Gypsy, Go Your Own Way, Dreams, The Chain, Little Lies and more!

Individual tickets for Broadway Palm’s 31st Season, the Off Broadway Palm’s Season, Broadway Palm’s Children’s Theatre, and Broadway Palm’s Concert Series will be on sale June 1st. Broadway Palm offers a Season Subscription discount of $20 off per ticket, discounts for groups of 20 or more, as well as discounts for children under 12 years of age. For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com, call (239) 278-4422 or stop by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.