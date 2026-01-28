Broadway Palm Partners With Cape Coral Animal Shelter For CATS

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has announced a special partnership and sponsorship with the Cape Coral Animal Shelter in celebration of its upcoming production of the beloved musical CATS.

As part of this creative and community-driven collaboration, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be naming several of its adoptable cats after characters from CATS, bringing a playful Broadway flair to the shelter while helping spotlight animals in need of loving homes.

“Partnering with an iconic production like CATS helps shine a spotlight on the animals in our care while bringing together art, community, and animal welfare in a meaningful way. We're grateful to Broadway Palm for using the power of theatre to help support and inspire love for shelter animals,” said Liz McCauley, Executive Director.

Shelter representatives and their feline friends will be invited to a special CATS dress rehearsal, where the cast will meet their real-life counterparts. This unique experience combines the magic of live theatre with the joy of animal advocacy.

Broadway Palm will also host a fundraising initiative throughout the run of CATS, selling special “PAWS” donations, with proceeds directly benefiting the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. Funds raised will support the shelter's mission of rescuing, caring for, and rehoming animals in Southwest Florida.

“We're thrilled to partner with the Cape Coral Animal Shelter on a production that so beautifully aligns with their mission,” noted Kathy Bernier, Director of Marketing. “CATS is a celebration of individuality, compassion, and belonging — values that reflect the shelter's important work every day.”

This partnership reflects Broadway Palm's ongoing commitment to supporting local organizations and giving back to the community through the arts.

CATS opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on February 20th and plays through April 4th.