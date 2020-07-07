Broadway Palm Cancels THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Broadway Palm has announced that they have made the difficult decision to cancel their run of The Sound of Music. The theatre remained optimistic that Southwest Florida would see a decline in cases of COVID-19, but with the numbers continuing to rise they believe this is absolutely essential to protect their guests, staff members, performers and the entire community.

All ticket holders for these cancelled performances of The Sound of Music will be contacted. The Sound of Music was the final show in Broadway Palm's 27th Season. Their 28th Season is still scheduled as planned and will begin on August 20, 2020. As stated earlier, Broadway Palm plans to reopen on August 20, 2020.

For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com.

