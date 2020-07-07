Broadway Palm Cancels THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Article Pixel Jul. 7, 2020  
Broadway Palm Cancels THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Broadway Palm has announced that they have made the difficult decision to cancel their run of The Sound of Music. The theatre remained optimistic that Southwest Florida would see a decline in cases of COVID-19, but with the numbers continuing to rise they believe this is absolutely essential to protect their guests, staff members, performers and the entire community.

All ticket holders for these cancelled performances of The Sound of Music will be contacted. The Sound of Music was the final show in Broadway Palm's 27th Season. Their 28th Season is still scheduled as planned and will begin on August 20, 2020. As stated earlier, Broadway Palm plans to reopen on August 20, 2020.

For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com.



Related Articles View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • WATCH: Our Next on Stage Winners, Terrence and Willem, Chat with Richard Ridge!
  • Weathervane Theatre Box Office is Now Open 3 Days a Week
  • Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, & Cheyenne Jackson Join Seth Concert Series For LIVE Performances
  • VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Winner Terrence Bogan's Path to Victory