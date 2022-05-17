Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Announces 2022 High School Musical Awards Winners
Learn more about the runners-up and winners for each category.
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 2022 High School Musical Awards which were held Friday, May 13th at 7PM. The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist. The participating schools were Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Canterbury School, Cypress Lake High School, Ida S. Baker High School, Island Coast High School, Lehigh Senior High School and North Fort Myers High School; over 350 students participated in High School musicals.
The following are the runners-up and winners for each category:
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra:
Runner-up: Cypress Lake High School
Winner: North Fort Myers High School
Outstanding Achievement in Publicity
Runner-up: Bishop Verot Catholic High School
Winner: Canterbury School
Outstanding Student Achievement
Runner-up: Madison Robinson - Ida S. Baker High School
Winner: Sofia Albrecht - Bishop Verot Catholic High School
Outstanding Technical Achievement:
Runner-up: Canterbury School
Winner: Bishop Verot Catholic High School
Outstanding Execution of Choreography
Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School
Winner: Lehigh Senior High School
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus
Runner-up: Cypress Lake High School
Winner: Lehigh Senior High School
Outstanding Ensemble Group
Runner-up: Cypress Lake High School
Winner: North Fort Myers High School
Outstanding Featured Ensemble Member
Runner-up: Caycie Chitwood - Bishop Verot Catholic High School
Winner: Pepper Rhodes - Cypress Lake High School
Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role
Runner-up: Ella Barber - Lehigh Senior High School
Winner: Elijah Grant - North Fort Myers High School
Outstanding Student Technical Design
Runner-up: Sophia Pyles - Cypress Lake High School
Winner: Alyssa Diaz - North Fort Myers High School
Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role
Runner-up: Cat Turner - Cypress Lake High School
Winner: Makenna Jenkins - Lehigh Senior High School
Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role
Runner-up: Andrew Muench - Bishop Verot Catholic High School
Winner: Keith Williams - North Fort Myers High School
Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role
Runner-up: Katae Boswell - North Fort Myers High School
Winner: Kristen Noble - Cypress Lake High School
Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role
Runner-up: Jacob Corey - Lehigh Senior High School
Winner: Alex Leeds - North Fort Myers High School
Students' Choice Award
Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School
Winner: Cypress Lake High School
Outstanding Overall Production
Runner-up: Bishop Verot Catholic High School
Winner: North Fort Myers High School