Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Announces 2022 High School Musical Awards Winners

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 2022 High School Musical Awards which were held Friday, May 13th at 7PM. The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist. The participating schools were Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Canterbury School, Cypress Lake High School, Ida S. Baker High School, Island Coast High School, Lehigh Senior High School and North Fort Myers High School; over 350 students participated in High School musicals.

The following are the runners-up and winners for each category:

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra:

Runner-up: Cypress Lake High School

Winner: North Fort Myers High School

Outstanding Achievement in Publicity

Runner-up: Bishop Verot Catholic High School

Winner: Canterbury School

Outstanding Student Achievement

Runner-up: Madison Robinson - Ida S. Baker High School

Winner: Sofia Albrecht - Bishop Verot Catholic High School

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Runner-up: Canterbury School

Winner: Bishop Verot Catholic High School

Outstanding Execution of Choreography

Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Lehigh Senior High School

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus

Runner-up: Cypress Lake High School

Winner: Lehigh Senior High School

Outstanding Ensemble Group

Runner-up: Cypress Lake High School

Winner: North Fort Myers High School

Outstanding Featured Ensemble Member

Runner-up: Caycie Chitwood - Bishop Verot Catholic High School

Winner: Pepper Rhodes - Cypress Lake High School

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Runner-up: Ella Barber - Lehigh Senior High School

Winner: Elijah Grant - North Fort Myers High School

Outstanding Student Technical Design

Runner-up: Sophia Pyles - Cypress Lake High School

Winner: Alyssa Diaz - North Fort Myers High School

Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role

Runner-up: Cat Turner - Cypress Lake High School

Winner: Makenna Jenkins - Lehigh Senior High School

Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role

Runner-up: Andrew Muench - Bishop Verot Catholic High School

Winner: Keith Williams - North Fort Myers High School

Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role

Runner-up: Katae Boswell - North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Kristen Noble - Cypress Lake High School

Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role

Runner-up: Jacob Corey - Lehigh Senior High School

Winner: Alex Leeds - North Fort Myers High School

Students' Choice Award

Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School

Winner: Cypress Lake High School

Outstanding Overall Production

Runner-up: Bishop Verot Catholic High School

Winner: North Fort Myers High School