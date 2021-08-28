BWW Review: GREASE at Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse Education's production of GREASE, presented by STAR Academy, tells the classic story of Danny and Sandy and all the drama of high school.

This production of GREASE was so fun. The students at Gulfshore Playhouse are clearly so passionate about performing, and they did a great job presenting a musical that is so well-known. Sandy was played by Cadence Schultz, and she was spectacular. She embodied Sandy's personality perfectly, and her singing was phenomenal. Her "Hopelessly Devoted to You" was one of the best moments of the show. It was a lot of fun to watch the ups and downs of her relationship with Danny, who was played by Tony Garcia-Meyer.

Rizzo was played by Alexis Camina, and she did an excellent job. She showcased Rizzo's strong personality perfectly and also had gorgeous vocals. The rest of the Pink Ladies, Frenchy (Grace Serrano), Marty (Angela Keon), and Jan (Avery Roschek), were just as wonderful. All the ladies of this production truly shined. I enjoyed watching them act alongside the Greasers, Danny, Kenickie (Anthony Soto), Doody (Matthew Clay), Roger (Gavin Ott), and Sonny (Lantz Hemmert).