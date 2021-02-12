BWW Review: GODSPELL JR. at Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's Education Program not only brought GODSPELL to the stage this season, but also GODSPELL JR. This production, directed by Director Christina DeCarlo, along with Music Director Zeke Bocklage and Choreographer Sarah Drummer, was a lot of fun to watch.

Macy Magas plays Jesus, and she did an excellent job. She had a lovely voice and showed great emotion through her portrayal, and I really enjoyed it. Marianna Young plays Judas, and Isabel Isenhower plays John The Baptist, and they, along with the ensemble, did a great job bringing this show together. These students are very talented, and it always impresses me to see their performances.

GODSPELL JR. is a shortened version of GODSPELL, but they still had all of the well-known songs, such as Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord and Day by Day. The setting of this production was a camp, and I thought that was a really fun choice for the show. I appreciated all of the modern references and jokes sprinkled throughout the show also, and it was interesting to see how these switched those up in the JR. version. You could tell the students were having a lot of fun performing, and that made it even more enjoyable to watch.

I'd definitely recommend checking out GODSPELL JR. while it's running or, if you miss it, any other upcoming show in Florida Rep's Outdoor Series; they are always entertaining, and the outdoor setting feels very safe and creates a unique atmosphere for theatre.

GODSPELL JR. is only running through February 13, so get your tickets quickly! For more info and tickets, click here: https://www.floridarep.org/the-season/godspell-jr/

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker