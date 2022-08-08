Arts Garage in Delray Beach Launches Series of Youth and Adult Arts Education Classes

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today promoted six upcoming arts education classes for young people and adults this fall. Information about each of these courses including how to register is available online.

Triple Threat: Musical Theatre Workshop

(For Ages 13-17)

August 29 through November 14 / Mondays at 5:45 to 7 pm

Ideal for students who enjoy performing on stage, this class will develop techniques in acting, singing, and dancing and help students build confidence in each area. Students will learn how to act out a song, perform and create their own choreography, and improve vocal production. The class will feature pieces from classic and contemporary Broadway shows and culminate in a final performance for friends and family.

Instructor: Julius Wynn, Jr. teaches English at Atlantic Community High School and is choir director at Payne Chapel AME in West Palm Beach. A classically trained vocalist with extensive experience performing gospel, rhythm and blues, jazz, pop, and musical theater, Wynn believes that music and theater are truly what brings the world together and provides moments of escape.

(Note: No class on Mondays September 5 or September 26)

Registration: $360

https://bit.ly/TripleThreatTheatreWorkshop

Future Photographers

(For Ages 13-17)

August 30 through November 15 / Tuesdays at 4:45 to 6 pm

This course builds basic photography skills. Utilizing digital cameras, 360 cameras and camera phones, students will explore lighting techniques, composition, and photo editing and retouching. Students will be introduced to various styles of photography, such as portraits, landscape, still life, strobe light, and more. The class includes detailed demonstrations, hands-on exercises, and constructive critiques to assist in developing the necessary skills.

Instructor: Victor Milt has worked in advertising his entire life. He opened his own portrait studio at age 19 and, by 21, had moved to NYC where he worked for many of the top fashion magazines of the time, later moving into TV commercial production where he directed iconic commercials for the Air Force, Time/Warner, Burger King, McDonalds, Colgate, Schweppes, and dozens of others. His "Juan Valdez" is an American icon. Milt won more than 60 awards and in 2011 was named a Florida Film Legend.

(Note: No class on Tuesday, November 8. Students are encouraged to bring their own camera)

Registration: $480

https://bit.ly/FuturePhotographersWorkshop

Step in Time: Beginning Tap Dance for Adults

August 30 through November 15 / Tuesdays 6 to 7 pm

An ideal class for both beginners and those with dance experience, this class will improve rhythm and musicality and introduce basic tap technique. Classes include warm-ups, across the floor progressions, and choreography for a short tap routine. Students will train both their body and musical ear as new steps are introduced each week. This exciting and energizing class is open to adult students of any age. Prerequisites: None. No previous tap experience required. Please dress in comfortable clothing in which you can easily move. Tap shoes are highly recommended, but a flat-soled sneaker may be used in their place.

Instructor: Libby Garno began her dance training at age 5 at Encore Dance Studio in Adrian, Michigan. She studied ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, contemporary and hip hop and was a member of the Elite Competition Team for over 10 years. In 2014, she joined the staff of Dance Theatre Studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan. At DTS she taught both youth and adults for seven years in ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, and musical theatre. She also coached and choreographed competition routines for A2DT, the studio's competitive group. In addition to her work as a dance instructor, Libby has choreographed full productions for multiple schools and community theaters. Favorites include In the Heights, Mary Poppins, The Addams Family, and 9 to 5. She received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Michigan, and currently works as the Director of Arts Education at Arts Garage.

Note: No class Tuesday, October 25.

Registration: $300

https://bit.ly/StepInTimeTapDance

Rhythm Nation: Intermediate Tap Dance for Adults

August 30 through November 15 / Tuesdays 7 to 8 pm

A class for dancers with at least one full year of tap experience, this class will further develop rhythm and musicality and expand on more complex tap techniques. Classes include warm-ups, across the floor progressions, and choreography for a full tap routine. Students will train both their body and musical ear as more intricate new steps are introduced each week. This exciting and energizing class is open to adult students of any age. Prerequisites: Proficient with basic tap steps and minimum 1 year of tap experience. Please reach out to the instructor if unsure of level placement at: libby@artsgarage.org. Note: Please dress in comfortable clothing in which you can easily move. Tap shoes are required at the intermediate level. The instructor is Libby Garno, same as above.

Note: No class on Tuesday, October 25.

Registration: $300

https://bit.ly/RhythmNationTapDanceClass

Acting for Adults: Advanced Workshop

August 30 through November 15 / Tuesdays Noon to 2 pm

Join us for an intermediate/advanced-level acting class, where the focus will be on scene work and character development. The goal of this course is to use learned tools to make informed creative choices in a scene, while creating believable characters and relationships. Each student will need to have had some prior acting experience. This class is a lot of fun but requires commitment. Participants will work together to create a positive environment full of encouragement and constructive criticism. Prerequisites: Some type of previous acting experience: class, stage performance, film/TV, etc.

Instructor: Michelle Diaz recently returned to South Florida after 18 years in New York and California where she studied, taught, and worked in theatre and television. She holds a BFA from New World School of the Arts in Miami, her hometown, before moving to New York City where she worked with renowned experimental playwright and director Richard Foreman. A co-founder of Wreckio Ensemble, a 501c3 non-profit theatre company that focuses on original work, she wrote and directed The Corner, which was selected to be performed at the NYC Fringe Festival. After receiving an MFA from the University of California, San Diego, she performed at La Jolla Playhouse. While in Los Angeles, Diaz acted in commercials and TV shows, including Sons of Anarchy and How I Met Your Mother. She also had the opportunity to perform Palestine, New Mexico (Dir. Lisa Peterson) at the Mark Taper Forum with Culture Clash. Other favorite roles include Varya in The Cherry Orchard, Paulinka in A Bright Room Called Day (Dir. Stuart Meltzer), and Florella in Labyrinth of Desire (Dir. Jerry Ruiz). A member of SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity Association, she's now working as Artistic Director of Theater at Arts Garage.

Registration: $360

https://bit.ly/ActingForAdultsAdvancedWorkshop

Jazz and Java: The Last 45 Years

"Big Bands, Arrangers & Vocalists"

October 10 through November 14 / Mondays 10 to 11:30 am

The six-week session of Jazz and Java will include listening, viewing, and discussing the Big Bands, Arrangers and Vocalists of the past 45 years. Big Bands and Arrangers will include the later works of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, along with performances of Don Ellis, Gil Evans, Maria Schneider, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Bob Mintzer, Maynard Ferguson, John Beasley, Orrin Evans, JALC and others. Vocalists of the past 45 years will include Sarah Vaughan, Carmen McRae, and Ella Fitzgerald and some of the rising new performers such as Samara Joy, Camille Thurman, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Cyrille Aimee, and others. As in the past, various performers have included Randy Brecker, Emmet Cohen, Rich De Rosa, and Sherrie Maricle. The class is for musicians and enthusiasts alike.

Instructor: Dick Lowenthal, Professor Emeritus, is a noted Jazz Historian, Performer, Conductor, and Educator for over 50 years. He founded and chaired the Jazz Program at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music and conducted the award-winning Jazz Orchestra. He recently retired from New Jersey City University, where he started, chaired, and taught in the Jazz Department. In the Jazz-Rock field, he has conducted for the Brecker Brothers, Lew Soloff-trumpet and Lou Marini-sax (both with Blood, Sweat and Tears) and played trumpet on a South Africa tour with Cher. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Arts Garage, a donor to the Band of Angels, and established the highly successful Jazz and Java Adult Education Series that has been in existence for the past four years.

Registration: $120:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189997®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FJazzAndJavaTheLast45Years?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1