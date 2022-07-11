AMERICA'S PIANO MAN – A TRIBUTE Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in November

Celebrating Billy Joel America's Piano Man - A Tribute comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, November 12 at 8PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

One of the foremost songwriters of the twentieth century, Billy Joel's music is beloved around the world. Eclectic, but always uniquely recognizable, his songs tell stories to the backdrop of his virtuosic piano playing. This show celebrates the songs and the style of Billy Joel, evoking the energy and passion of live performances in his 70s/80s pomp.

Playing international smash hits such as 'Just The Way You Are', 'New York State of Mind', 'Uptown Girl', 'Vienna', 'Scenes from an Italian Restaurant', 'Piano Man' and many, many more; this superb group of multi-instrumentalists featuring renowned vocalists and piano players Rob Stringer and Alex Dee pay tribute to one of American music's greats.