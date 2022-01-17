Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Alexis Michalik Talks Bringing THE PRODUCERS to France

Jan. 17, 2022 Â 

Alexis Michalik dazzled critics with his plays "Le Porteur d'Histoire" in 2013 and "Edmond" in 2016 - the word-of-mouth hit that revisits the life of the creator of "Cyrano de Bergerac" and won some of France's most prestigious awards.

Now, the director is bringing The Producers to France with an all new production. Hear him talk about the show in an interview with France24 below!

Michalik talks about tweaking a specifically New York sense of humour for a French audience, whether we're ready to laugh about history's darkest chapters and the growing appetite for musical theatre in France.

Les Producteurs runs at Theatre de Paris through May 8, 2022. Learn more at https://www.theatredeparis.com/fr_FR/theatre/les-producteurs

