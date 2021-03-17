Theatreland to Host PHANTOMS FOR LEROUX Event to Help Save 'La Cave de Gaston Leroux'

Every lover of musicals knows The Phantom of the Opera, the haunting tale of a deformed broken man longing for the love of a beautiful soprano. But did you know that Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical was based on a 19th Century novel by Gaston Leroux, a famous French author and journalist?

At this moment a famous landmark in France dedicated to The Phantom of the Opera and it's author Gaston Leroux, "La Cave de Gaston Leroux", is under threat of closure. This restaurant, devised by the great grandchild of the writer Veronique Leroux, has ran into financial trouble because of the corona restrictions. It would be a great loss as the restaurant is a shrine to the book and its author, with lots of memorabilia on display. Every year fans from all over the world meet up there often becoming friends for life.

On April the 4th at 20.PM Theatreland will host Phantoms for Leroux, a two hour event on all things Phantom of the Opera. Fans worldwide can listen via the website: https://theatreland-radio.radioweb.co/

The event, raising money for La Cave De Gaston Leroux will feature much loved Phantoms past and present (including Ethan Freeman, Jonathan Roxmouth and others still to be announced,) discussing their role and the original classic novel, music from well known and not so well known adaptations and much, much more!

Next to the Radio show Phans will also have the chance to bid on a special Phantom themed painting by Ethan Freeman.

Event organiser and host Dannii Cohen says:

As a lifelong Phan I would not wish to see such a beautiful and important place destroyed. This is why I decided to create this event; to hopefully make Phans aware off what we could be losing and hopefully stop it from happening!! I am so grateful that Theatreland has allowed this event to take place on their channel.

To donate CLICK HERE!