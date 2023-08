The Paris Opera's season's opening concert, featuring Artists of the Academy, comes to Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 27 September 2023 at 8 pm.

The programme for this concert is an opportunity to discover the new artists in residence the singers, pianists, conductors and musicians in residence since in residence since September 2022.



Prices:

Adult: 25€

Under 28 years old: 10€

Group: 16€