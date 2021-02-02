Opéra National de Paris Cancels IL TROVATORE

Given the ongoing uncertainties delaying the prospect of reopening institutions that welcome the general public, the Paris Opera is once again having to review its artistic programme and adapt its activities.

Accordingly, the possibility of presenting a number of performances of Giuseppe Verdi's Il Trovatore in a concert version at the Opéra Bastille is no longer under consideration. The chamber music concerts on 11 and 25 February at the Studio and the Amphithéâtre Bastille are no longer scheduled. At the Palais Garnier, the ballet programme featuring works by Jerome Robbins, William Forsythe and Harald Lander, originally planned for February, has been cancelled, just like the Academy concert scheduled on 17 February.

The first performances of the new production of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida, staged by Lotte de Beer, with the Paris Opera Orchestra conducted by Michele Mariotti and scheduled from 12 to 27 February at the Opéra Bastille, will not be given in front of an audience. This production will nevertheless be filmed for an initial live broadcast on arte.tv on 18 February and on arte on 21 February.

All information concerning performances scheduled from February to July 2021 will be available in the near future on the company's website operadeparis.fr and mobile application.