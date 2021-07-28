Le Festival d'Avignon Launches Audience Survey and Study of 75th Season

Le Festival d'Avignon, l'INSEAC et Avignon Université mènent des études de public qui donnent l'occasion de poursuivre le dialogue avec l'ensemble des spectateurs et de dresser une première photographie des mois passés. En parallèle, une deuxième étude se concentre sur le public en entrée libre du feuilleton théâtral du Jardin Ceccano, un évènement devenu pour bon nombre d'entre vous un rituel. Merci de prendre le temps de répondre aux questionnaires !

Study of the audience of the 75th edition

The survey proposed for this 75th edition gives the opportunity to the different teams to continue the dialogue with all the spectators and to draw up a first assessment of these past months. It's part of a research program launched in 1995 by Emmanuel Ethis, Damien Malinas (CNAM - INSEAC) and Jean-Louis Fabiani (CEU). The results will enrich the thesis started by Laure-Hélène Swinnen (Avignon University - Culture and Communication Laboratory) in September 2019, under the direction of Emmanuel Ethis, Damien Malinas and Raphaël Roth, which focuses on Artistic and Cultural Education at the Festival d'Avignon.

Audience study - theatrical serie of the Jardin Ceccacon

This study, placed under the scientific direction of Laure Marchis Mouren (Centre Norbert Elias) and Emilie Pamart (Laboratoire Culture et Communication) of Avignon University and carried out initially by students of the Master Culture and Communication, is interested in the festival-goers of a free entry event which has become for many of them, a ritual. In the form of a questionnaire on the spot, it can also be accessible by internet.

Learn more and get access to the questionnaires at https://festival-avignon.com/en/news/etudes-du-public-de-la-75e-edition-89696.