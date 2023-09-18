Jerome Robbins ballet comes to the Paris Opera in October. Performances run from 24 October to 10 November 2023.

A fellow traveller of George Balanchine and choreographer of West Side Story, Jerome Robbins is a major figure of American neo classicism.

Three of his works in the Paris Opera Ballet repertoire highlight his inimitable blend of lightheartedness and wit. Set to the jazzy tones of Maurice Ravel, En Sol is a knowing nod to Broadway musicals in a sunny beach setting.

In the lyrical setting of Chopin's Nocturnes, In the Night places classical technique at the service of a moving narrative. Three couples embody three moments of love: discovery, blossoming and turmoil, against the backdrop of a starry night.

Subtitled 'The Perils of Everybody', The Concert features characters who appear to have escaped from a cartoon strip in a series of expressive and humorous sketches.