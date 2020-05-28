France's Cinemas to Re-Open Starting on June 22

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that France's movie theaters will be allowed to re-open starting on June 22. According to Deadline, the decision was made in concert with the industry in order to allow exhibitors and distributors to organize concerted national campaigns. Social distancing measures will be in place when the theaters re-open and screenings are expected to be reduced capacity.

French Culture Minister Franck Riester earlier this week said, "Cinemas absolutely must open at the same time in all regions in order to amortize distribution costs and so that the French people know which films are playing."

In zones of France which have been identified as "Green," live theaters will be allowed to open from June 2 with social distancing and masks required.

Starting June 2, restaurants, bars and cafés will be allowed to open with social distancing protocols in place across the country. Contact sports will still be banned the time being. Museums and monuments can open, but night clubs are to remain closed. Beaches, fitness centers and pools have a green light from June 2.

In regards to travel, Philippe added that from June 2 people will be able to journey from their homes to other pars of France with no mileage restriction. There will be a reevaluation on June 15 as to allowing visitors from outside the European Union.

Philippe said, "Freedom will finally once again become the rule, and restrictions the exception."

