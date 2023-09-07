Brahms Concert Will Be Performed by the Paris Opera Next Month

The concert is on 13 October 2023.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Brahms Concert Will Be Performed by the Paris Opera Next Month

Paris Opera will perform a Brahms Concert on 13 October 2023. The concert will be performed at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen.

The Académie's artists devote an evening to the Volkslied, the ideal form of the Lied according to Brahms in a letter to Clara Schumann. While the post-Romantics saw the Lied as an art of introspection, Brahms, inspired by folk songs, turned it into a choral declamation. His Liebeslieder Walzer and Volks-Kinderlieder, though popular, nonetheless address the great romantic themes of the Lied, such as love, mourning and nature, with a certain melancholy that foreshadows the Four Serious Songs.

This date is a Relax inclusive session.
This inclusive system aims to make it easier for people with disabilities to come to the theater. The codes of the performance will be relaxed so that everyone can enjoy the emotion of the show without fear of the gaze of others.


Prices:
Adult: 25€
Under 28 years old: 10€
Group: 16€ 




