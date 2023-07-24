 The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Receives Arts Organization Support Grant From the Indiana Arts Commission

The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble has announced that they have received an Arts Organization Support grant from the Indiana Arts Commission.

These grants provide annual operating support for the artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts and cultural organizations that provide arts activities with special attention to underserved communities.

The Arts Commission invests in organizations such as the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to strengthen the community through arts and creativity. The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced its award of $14,900 to CIDE through the Arts Project Support grant program earlier this month.

During its June 9 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Over 480 applications were reviewed by 146 panelists from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management.

“The projects and organizations selected to receive funding are strengthening our state,” said Anne Penny Valentine, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is excited and honored to invest in Hoosier communities, supporting organizations that are doing exceptional creative work to make Indiana a great place to live, work, play, study, and stay.”

“Art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities. They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive, and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” said Miah Michaelsen, Executive Director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In every corner of our state, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of Hoosiers and drives economic development within our state.”

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Activities are made possible in part by the Regional Arts Partner, Nickel Plate Art, and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was founded in 1999 by artistic director Suzann DeLay. The dance company is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the Central Indiana community. The company provides an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere, in a variety of dance forms.

Receiving grants such as this mean the world to CIDE. From CIDE’s Vice President, Chris Bishop:

“Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) is thrilled to have been awarded an Arts Organization Support grant from the Indiana Arts Commission. As a non-profit arts organization, this critical funding will help sustain our ability to continue providing meaningful arts experiences that enrich the lives of our dancers, choreographers, teachers, and the community at large. The grant review process was rigorous and competitive, so receiving this award is an affirmation that our work aligns with the Commission's goals of increasing engagement and access to the arts. CIDE is grateful for the IAC's, National Endowment for the Art's, and Nickel Plate Art's support and partnership as we further our mission of engaging people in the arts."

Promoting the arts through ongoing outreach programs provides the members of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble the opportunity to give back to the community. With grants such as this one, CIDE will be able to better continue in these goals.