Sweetwater's GearFest Moves Online This Year

GearFest, a festival surrounding music gear and live performances, has cancelled their in-person event and plans to move everything online, Fort Wayne's NBC reports.

The online festival will take place June 26 - 27, noting that "this year's GearFest can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home, because we won't be hosting a festival on campus. Instead, we'll be streaming all of our exciting content online."

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweetwater's annual GearFest will be held online in 2020. It will take place June 26 & 27 and feature seminars and workshops from dozens of well-known artists. There will also be live music, exciting giveaways, and huge deals on gear.

GearFest is the nation's only music and pro audio festival and trade show open to the public, eliminating barriers between customers, vendors, and artists.

"While we're certainly disappointed that we can't host GearFest on our campus this summer, we hope that by creating an online event we can reach even more music makers and music lovers than we have in the past," said Sweetwater Founder & CEO Chuck Surack.

More than 17,000 people from nearly all 50 states and several countries attended last year's event at the company's expansive headquarters in Fort Wayne.

"We are in the early stages of planning, but we are working hard to create an exceptional experience, even though we'll be doing it from afar," said GearFest Executive Director Bob Bailey. "Our vendor partners are excited about offering some great deals and are helping to create some one-of-a-kind opportunities for those who join us online."

