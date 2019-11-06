Student And Mentor Reunite For Three Rivers Music Theatre's Production Of THE WILD PARTY

Three Rivers Music Theatre is thrilled to announce a collaboration that is nearly twenty years in the making. Andy Planck, Founding Executive Artistic Director, has engaged renowned director and theatre artist, Beth Turcotte, to direct TRMT's upcoming production of Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY. Turcotte recently retired from Ball State University's Department of Theatre and Dance after 37 years of teaching. Beth also served as a profoundly influential teacher and mentor to a young Andy Planck during his time at BSU (2000-2005). When Andy learned that Beth was now residing in Fort Wayne post-retirement, he leapt at the opportunity to collaborate with her once again.

Beth enthusiastically agreed to direct the production, with one request: that Andy comes out of performance "retirement" to play Burrs, a principle role in the show. Andy is honored (read nervous, terrified, overwhelmed, grateful, excited) to return to the stage, and learn, once again, from his former instructor. "Beth was one of the professors who pushed me the most to make bigger, bolder, fearless choices as an artist. Her influence has stayed with me for my entire career. She is going to have a major impact on this production and our community. We are beyond fortunate to have her," says Planck. This collaboration will undoubtedly result in a dynamic production in February and March at The Philmore on Broadway.

Auditions for Three Rivers Music Theatre's production of THE WILD PARTY are Sunday, November 10th. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary show. www.threeriversmusictheatre.com/auditions

THE WILD PARTY runs from February 21 - March 14, 2020 at The Philmore on Broadway. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 25th. Please visit www.threeriversmusictheatre.com for more details.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Wayne Stories

More Hot Stories For You