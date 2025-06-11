Jessie Mueller Joins Free Songbook Academy Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony and GRAMMY award-winning Broadway performer Jessie Mueller will join Great American Songbook Foundation Founder Michael Feinstein for a free public event July 15 at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.

The Public Masterclass is one of three livestreamed public events that highlight the annual Songbook Academy®, the Songbook Foundation’s summer music intensive for 40 of the nation’s most talented high school singers. Now in its 16th year, the weeklong program immerses young performers in America’s musical heritage and helps them develop as artists under the guidance of Broadway stars, entertainment professionals and music educators.

During the always-entertaining Public Masterclass, scheduled 2-5 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 15, Feinstein and guest mentor Mueller will provide real-time critiques as 10 randomly selected singers perform on the Payne & Mencias Palladium stage. Admission is pay-what-you-can with no minimum. On-site tickets and livestream registration are available at TheSongbook.org/Masterclass25.

Mueller’s stage and screen career has included originating the roles of Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, for which she won a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and GRAMMY Award, and Jenna in Waitress, earning Tony, GRAMMY and Drama Desk nominations. For her starring role of Julie Jordan in Carousel, she won the Drama Desk Award and earned Tony and GRAMMY nominations. Mueller was seen most recently on Broadway in Tracy Letts’ The Minutes.

