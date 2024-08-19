FASHION AT THE FLORENCE Comes to Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre (GHDT) will present FASHION AT THE FLORENCE - GHDT Costumes Past and Present on the Runway, at THE FLORENCE on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 6:30 pm. This Gala Fundraising Event will help support production expenses for the company’s new season which begins with an October concert at The Tarkington.

GHDT is known for its costumes that range from simple elegance to fantastic fashion, and often with a global flair. GHDT Executive Artistic Director, Gregory Hancock makes or curates all the costumes for the company’s productions. “People often have great interest in the costumes of GHDT and are fascinated with the stories behind the costumes” says Mr. Hancock. “I have selected costumes from the vast and eclectic collection that represent a small portion of the scope of costuming in GHDT productions.” He adds. This event will be a unique opportunity to hear Mr. Hancock talk about the inspiration behind many of his creations and see them presented as fashion on the runway, instead of the concert stage.

FASHION AT THE FLORENCE will be the first event held in THE FLORENCE following the final installation of additional theatrical lighting and a new sound system installed in July. “This black box setting is a perfect fit for a fashion show,” says Mr. Hancock. “Audiences will have up-close viewing so they can see intricate details and the brilliant colors of the costumes, enhanced with theatrical lighting and an energetic track of music. Our models will include the GHDT dancers and special guests. As a fundraising event, we hope the audience will not only have a unique experience, but also consider contributing to our New Season Giving Campaign. Donations from individuals help GHDT grow and thrive as a professional arts organization in Central Indiana,” he adds.

There will also be a Silent Auction and lite refreshments.

ONE SHOW ONLY! Seating is limited. Due to the interest in this event, we expect tickets to sell out quickly. Reserve your tickets today.

GHDT Season Presenting Sponsor: Drs. Anita Joshi and Arun Jain

GHDT Title Sponsor: OrthoIndy Foundation and Drs. Mihir and Chandrika Patel

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is the resident professional dance company at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana.

