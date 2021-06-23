College Of Visual and Performing Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season

Purdue University Fort Wayne's College of Visual and Performing Arts has announced its 2021-2022 Season.

Beginning June 28, masks will no longer be required inside campus buildings for anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tickets go on sale July 12, 2021. Season Memberships are just $74.

University Box Office: www.pfw.edu/tickets or 260-481-6555.

Check out the full lineup below!

The World According to Snoopy

Original Book by Charles M. Schultz

Directed by James Stover

Musical Direction by Holly Knott

Choreography by Brittney Coughlin

Williams Theatre

Sept. 24, 25, 30 Oct. 1, 2 8:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 Oct. 2 2:00 p.m.

Whether it's suppertime, naptime, or showtime, audiences will fall in love with Snoopy all over again!

The Laramie Project

By Moisés Kaufman and the members of Tectonic Theater Project

Directed by John O'Connell

Williams Theatre

Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 14 2:00 p.m.

The residents of Laramie, Wyoming, speak out about the brutal murder of gay, college student Matthew Shepard.

By Adam Long, Jess Winfield, and Daniel Singer

Directed by Jeff Casazza

Studio Theatre in Kettler Hall

Dec. 3, 4 8:00 p.m.

A witty, fast-paced Shakespearean farce that parodies all 37 of the Bard's plays in just 97 minutes.

Sondheim on Sondheim

Musical revue with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Conceived by James Lapine

Directed by Craig A. Humphrey

Musical Direction by Holly Knott

Williams Theatre

Feb. 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 20 2:00 p.m.

This in-depth, multi-media musical featuring the man himself is a must-see for Sondheim lovers everywhere.

Dracula: An Act of Destruction

A devised piece based on Bram Stoker's novel

Conceived and Directed by Jeff Casazza

Williams Theatre

April 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 8:00 p.m.

April 17 2:00 p.m.

A unique, devised performance that delves into Count Dracula's essence and the seductive power of destruction.