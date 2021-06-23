College Of Visual and Performing Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season
Productions include The World According to Snoopy, The Laramie Project, Sondheim on Sondheim, and more!
Purdue University Fort Wayne's College of Visual and Performing Arts has announced its 2021-2022 Season.
Beginning June 28, masks will no longer be required inside campus buildings for anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tickets go on sale July 12, 2021. Season Memberships are just $74.
University Box Office: www.pfw.edu/tickets or 260-481-6555.
Check out the full lineup below!
The World According to Snoopy
Original Book by Charles M. Schultz
Directed by James Stover
Musical Direction by Holly Knott
Choreography by Brittney Coughlin
Williams Theatre
Sept. 24, 25, 30 Oct. 1, 2 8:00 p.m.
Sept. 26 Oct. 2 2:00 p.m.
Whether it's suppertime, naptime, or showtime, audiences will fall in love with Snoopy all over again!
The Laramie Project
By Moisés Kaufman and the members of Tectonic Theater Project
Directed by John O'Connell
Williams Theatre
Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 8:00 p.m.
Nov. 14 2:00 p.m.
The residents of Laramie, Wyoming, speak out about the brutal murder of gay, college student Matthew Shepard.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]
By Adam Long, Jess Winfield, and Daniel Singer
Directed by Jeff Casazza
Studio Theatre in Kettler Hall
Dec. 3, 4 8:00 p.m.
A witty, fast-paced Shakespearean farce that parodies all 37 of the Bard's plays in just 97 minutes.
Sondheim on Sondheim
Musical revue with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Conceived by James Lapine
Directed by Craig A. Humphrey
Musical Direction by Holly Knott
Williams Theatre
Feb. 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 8:00 p.m.
Feb. 20 2:00 p.m.
This in-depth, multi-media musical featuring the man himself is a must-see for Sondheim lovers everywhere.
Dracula: An Act of Destruction
A devised piece based on Bram Stoker's novel
Conceived and Directed by Jeff Casazza
Williams Theatre
April 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 8:00 p.m.
April 17 2:00 p.m.
A unique, devised performance that delves into Count Dracula's essence and the seductive power of destruction.