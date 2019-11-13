Casting Announced For Three Rivers Music Theatre's Production Of THE WILD PARTY

Three Rivers Music Theatre is thrilled to announce their cast of Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY!

Decadence and excess are the life of the party in this jazzy 1920s whodunit. Lovers Queenie and Burrs decide to throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment. After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living life on the edge, Queenie's wandering eyes land on Kate's striking date, Black. As the decadence is reaching a climax, so is Burrs' jealousy, which erupts and sends him into a violent rage. Gun in hand and inhibitions abandoned, Burrs turns on Queenie and Black. The gun gets fired, but who's been shot?

A steamy prohibition tale, steamrolling and roaring its way across the stage, Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY was an Off-Broadway gem that garnered an array of industry accolades. Based on Joseph Moncure March's 1928 narrative poem of the same name, this darkly brilliant show features one of the most exciting, pulse-racing scores ever written.

The cast includes Jessica Butler (Queenie), Andy Planck (Burrs), Lydia Tremaine (Kate), Kibwe Cooper (Black), Kara Hawley (Madeline True), Tyler Hanford (Eddie), Ruby Ann Lancaster (Mae), Matt Faley (Delores), Gary Lanier (Sam), Renee Gonzales (Oscar), Kathleen Fox (Phil), Seth Allen (Max), Corrie Taylor (Nadine), Kelly Maloney (Jackie), Megan Buss, Amanda Gilbert, Kayley Alissa Hinen, and Alayna Thornton (Ensemble).

The production team includes Beth Turcotte (Director), Jodi Cotton (Music Director), Capri Parrish Williams (Choreographer), Bobbi Jo Carroll (Stage Manager), Michelle Brady (Costume Designer), Luke Holliger (Lighting Designer), and Lyssa Troemel (Props Designer).

THE WILD PARTY runs February 21 - March 14, 2020 at The Philmore on Broadway. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 25, 2019. www.threeriversmusictheatre.com





