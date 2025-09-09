AFTERGLOW Comes to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael and Indianapolis Monthly have partnered to bring you a fantastic new Dinner Series: Afterglow.

This special evening will include dinner and a fabulous show. The evening starts with passed appetizers and two drink tickets during cocktail hour. Guests will then enter the luxurious Feinstein’s for an endless dinner and dessert bites highlighted by an evening of entertainment with American Idol finalist and Postmodern Jukebox alum Casey Abrams & Friends, featuring Dylan Chambers and Hunter. Abrams, Chambers and Hunter will take the audience on a journey through sixty years of iconic music.

Abrams blends every type of music from blues to jazz to soul to rock to Americana to pop to classical. As the most commercially known upright bass player in music, Casey has released five albums and two extended plays. Casey’s debut album hit #1 on Billboard’s Heat Seekers chart and spawned two top-25 Billboard singles. In touring, Casey has performed at legendary venues including Sydney Opera House, London’s O2 Arena, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rock Amphitheater, Paris’ L’Olympia, The Hollywood Bowl, Epcot Center at Walt Disney World and Carnegie Hall with New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. Casey has also become a social media star. He has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, over 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and an astounding 800,000,000 views on his YouTube videos.

Joining Casey on tour in 2025 are his dear friends and two incredible artists. Dylan Chambers is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer blending pop, soul, funk, and rock influences. Known for his soulful voice and electrifying stage presence, Chambers draws comparisons to legends like Prince and modern icons such as Bruno Mars. His debut EP, For Your Listening Pleasure!, features collaborations with Cory Wong, LunchMoney Lewis, Dave Koz and G. Love. In 2024, Dylan’s single “You Gotta Respect Yourself!” hit number 5 on Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

A former featured singer and guitarist on the Dancing with the Stars tour, Dylan has also shared the stage with Allen Stone, PREP, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Haley Reinhart, Sabrina Carpenter, Tower of Power and many more. His music has been featured in major outlets like American Songwriter and Earmilk, with his songs appearing on Spotify’s top playlists such as “Retro Soul” and “Nu-Funk.”

In recent years, Casey and Chambers have also toured with Postmodern Jukebox. They are regular collaborators of jazz legend Dave Koz and have featured headline shows on Koz’s Europe jazz cruise every summer.

Singer, actress and model Hunter has a voice described as “smooth like butter” by Jennifer Lopez, while Lukas Nelson, frontman of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, calls her “superpower” her soul. Drawing inspiration from Amy Winehouse, Adele, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder, Hunter delivers a fresh yet timeless sound infused with rich ‘60s and ‘70s throwback vibes.

Hunter’s 2022 debut EP, Hello: My Name is Hunter garnered over 1.2 million streams on Spotify. The EP was executive produced by Grammy-nominated John Alagia (Dave Matthews, John Mayer, Jason Mraz, Sarah Bareilles) and co-produced by Jesse Siebenberg (Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, A Star is Born). It featured an all-star lineup of musicians and songwriters, including Nash Overstreet, Michael Chaves and David Ryan Harris (John Mayer, Dave Matthews, Alicia Keys). As a songwriter, Hunter has had multiple songs placed in television, including The Biggest Loser, Love Island, The Bachelorette, Married at First Sight, and American Ninja Warrior.

Her original song “I Am”, co-written with Chris Alan Lee, was also featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s Love in the City. Currently, Hunter is finalizing her second EP, produced by David Ryan Harris. The project features powerhouse collaborations, including “I’m All In”, co-written with award-winning UK songwriter Jamie Hartman (Rag’n’Bone Man, Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris) and John Alagia, as well as “Disco Ball”, co-written with David Ryan Harris and Tofer Brown (Little Big Town, Lady A, Chris Lane). Hunter toured in 2023 with Willie Nelson (they played Hollywood Bowl together among many other venues).

Casey and his friends will perform iconic radio hits from the 1960s – 1990s with a soulful twist. All three artists have strong social media (For example, Casey alone has 500,000 on Instagram). The artists will actively push these shows.

This special evening will take place on October 21 from 5:30 to 9 pm. Tickets are $199 each. To get tickets, contact The Hotel Carmichael at 317.688.1947 or email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN.