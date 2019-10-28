Stranahan House Presents Alligator Wrestling With Everett Osceola

Join Cultural Ambassador Everett Osceola of the Seminole Tribe of Florida as he shares the rich history of alligator wrestling and firsthand knowledge of interacting with gators during this month's History Happy Hour on Tuesday, November 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stranahan House, located at 335 S.E. 6th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Everett will be joined by Jonathan 'Cattail' Vazquez, a noted alligator wrestler who has appeared on various television programs including History Channel's "Swamp Men." Discover how the Seminoles learned to interact with alligators and share their home and the Everglades with the large reptiles. Guests will even have the opportunity to interact with an albino baby alligator!

Enjoy complimentary desserts courtesy of TooJay's Deli, museum tours and delicious wine courtesy of Ocean Wine & Spirits. All proceeds support the ongoing historic preservation of the local landmark and help fund the museum's educational programs, including reduced-rate and free school programs for local students.

Tickets for History Happy Hours are $15 for Historic Stranahan House Museum members and $20 for non-members. Tickets are available at www.tinyurl.com/StranahanHistoryHappyHour. For more information, contact education@stranahanhouse.org or 954-524-4736.

The Stranahan House was built in 1901, when Broward County was no more than a bleak southern frontier supposedly unsuited for human habitation. The existing residents were the Seminoles who traveled down the New River to Frank Stranahan's trading post to do business. Over the years as Fort Lauderdale grew and developed, the house became a post office, boarding house, restaurant and home to the "Founding Father" and "First Lady" of Fort Lauderdale - Ivy and Frank Stranahan. Today it stands as the oldest house in Fort Lauderdale and an epicenter of Broward County's long and fascinating history.





