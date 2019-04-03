MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Makes Florida Debut

My Big Gay Italian Wedding, by Anthony J. Wilkinson, will be making it's debut in the Sunshine state this weekend on April 5thand 6that Old School Square in Delray Beach. The hit long running Off-Broadway original of what is now a four-part series celebrated its first opening at the Actors Playhouse on November 2nd, 2003.

The show was published in 2009 by Samuel French and has played in major US cities including El Paso, Omaha, Louisville, Los Angeles, Fountain City, Greensboro, Tulsa, Buffalo, Phoenix, Atlantic City, Concord, Lansing, Durham and many other local colleges across the state. Internationally, My Big Gay Italian Wedding played in Edinburgh and all across the UK on a two-time tour, Hong Kong, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Sydney, parts of France and most recently was made into an Italian Film that was released in the Italian Language all over Europe.

My Big Gay Italian Wedding satirizes the controversy surrounding same-sex marriage while drawing on larger than life gay and Italian characters. Anthony Pinnunziato, a gay Italian-American from a large chaotic family, wants to marry his boyfriend Andrew Polinski in a traditional Italian ceremony. Anthony's overbearing mother won't give her blessing unless Andrew's estranged mother also gives her blessing and the ceremony is performed by a priest. Matters are further complicated by Andrew's ex-boyfriend, intent on breaking up the couple.

The Delray Production will feature the creator, three-time Emmy winner and recent Daytime Emmy Supporting Actor Nominee, Anthony J. Wilkinson who originated his role of "Anthony Pinnunziato" in New York in 2003. Wilkinson stated; "I could not be more excited to join the Delray Company of this production and be a part of the Florida debut, it has always been one of my favorite travel destinations and I am thrilled to be a part of the opening." Wilkinson is joined by the Artistic Director of Old School Square Matthew Farmer (Andrew), Debra Toscano (Toniann), Donna Castellano (Angela), Paul Storiale (Maurizio), Brandon Goins (Gregorio), Robert Bannon (Mario), Gabriella Cascio (Maria), Ed Aristone (Joe/Father Rosalia) and Shane Whitehead (Rodney). The show will be directed by Three-Time Emmy Winner Sonia Blangiardo and General Managed by 22Q Entertainment.

Performances are Friday April 5th, 2019 at 8pm and Saturday April 6th, 2019 at 8pm. For tickets visit oldschoolsquare.org or call 561-243-7922





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories