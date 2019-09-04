George Gadson Opens 'About Faces' Exhibition

An exhibition by artist George Gadson will open on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at The Sunrise Civic Center Art Gallery, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Sunrise, Florida.



About Faces is an exhibition of photography and sculpture that focuses on the human countenance.



Portraiture ranks high among fine artworks as it challenges viewers to engage in dialogue with the subject's mind and heart, as seen through their eyes, their faces, leading them to their own conclusions.



The opening will also include a Book-Signing for the artist's publication, Art Psalms, a collection of Gadson's work expressed through his poetry.

George Gadson has gained national and local recognition for his realistic portraits and sculptures of individuals and figures that have historical, and local significance, and now shares his photography and poetry, in an exhibition through October 19, 2019.





