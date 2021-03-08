Broward Center Announces Free Virtual Sensory-Friendly All Abilities Events

With the goal of bringing the community together with inclusive and engaging arts experiences, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts has announced new sensory friendly performances as a part of its All Abilities Series of free interactive events for families to enjoy together from the comfort of their homes.

The All Abilities Series includes online resources to make each event interactive, educational and entertaining. The All Abilities Series events can be found in the calendar of upcoming events on the Broward Center's website at BrowardCenter.org. The event listing includes links to access the free resources and join the live events.

The series invites families to enjoy Interactive Theater Games on Saturday, March 13 and Saturday March 27 at 11 a.m. Broward Center teaching artist Jill Lustig will teach acting and improv techniques through a variety of games and activities for the entire family. No prior experience is required.

Families can also get their groove on with Disney's Dance-Along "Heroes & Villains" on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. and Disney's Dance-Along "The Descendants" on Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Disney costume and a character will join in on the activity.

With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center was the first in the country to pivot from live sensory-friendly productions to virtual offerings. The Broward Center's sensory-friendly programming is made possible through the generous support of The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation and the Taft Foundation.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.