BWW Finland: TIM MINCHIN of MATILDA THE MUSICAL PRAISES FINLAND'S 'REVOLTING CHILDREN', See the Music Video!

The original composer Tim Minchin of Matilda the Musical shout outs for Finland's version of "Revolting Children":

"This Finnish "Revolting Children" is frickin AWESOME. #Matilda #MatildaTheMusical"

He then linked to the heartwarming music video of the talented cast of Finland's Matilda the Musical, see below:

If the video doesn't show here's the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gm4ea-BHpYY&t=1s

Samuel Harjanne the director of the show was very honored, retweeting and adding:

"When I thought this week cannot get any better - Our Matilda children caught the eye of @timminchin himself I'm a proud director #Matilda #revoltingchildren #musicaltheatre #timminchin #theatre #theatrewillbeback"

Show must truly go on! The power lies in the theatre -- and in its young talents!

Matilda the Musical premiers in Finland 27th of October this Fall, directed by ace of Finnish musicals Samuel Harjanne. Based on the Roald Dahl's book, original script by Dennis Kelly and music by Tim Minchin.



For more information visit Tampere Workers' Theatre's site



Article: Rosanna Liuski

Photos: Kari Sunnari