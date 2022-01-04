YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEAD Comes to FMCT This Week

You Have The Right To Remain Dead, a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre this week.

You've just settled down in a theatre to solve an audience-participation murder mystery. The narrator comes out and gives you a few "ins and outs" on what to look for in the play. The show starts and you meet Fat Daddy, a rich but vindictive southern gentleman with an equally conniving and scheming family. So you know who's going to die, right? But who will the murderer be?!

Performances run January 6-8, 2022.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/.