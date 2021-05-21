THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To Fargo In October

The Price Is Right Live will come to Fargo Theatre on October 1st, 2021. Tickets are now on sale!

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show...from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

If you're a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

WANT TO PLAY? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and Canada (excluding Puerto Rico & Quebec), 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for thechance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box office (866-300-8300). To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands. 2021. All Rights Reserved.

For tickets and more visit https://jadepresents.com/event/2021-price-is-right-live-late-fargo/