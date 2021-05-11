RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN Play Reading Series Will Stream From Black Hills Community Theatre

Black Hills Community Theatre will present Rapture, Blister, Burn Play Reading Series by Gina Gionfriddo, directed by Alexis Evon.

On Demand viewing will be available Friday May 22nd 7pm MST-Sunday May 24th 7pm MST.

This production is a pre-recorded performance on stage of the Studio Theater. Pay What You Want ($5 minimum). Streaming directions and ticket link COMING SOON!

After grad school, Catherine and Gwen chose polar opposite paths. Catherine built a career as a rockstar academic, while Gwen built a home with her husband and children. Decades later, unfulfilled in polar opposite ways, each woman covets the other's life, commencing a dangerous game of musical chairs-the prize being Gwen's husband.

Cast:

Catherine Croll- Jill Haugo

Gwen Harper- Anne Tingley

Don Harper- Nick Christenson

Alice Croll- Connie Hubbard

Avery Willard- Merlyn Q. Sell

Narrator- Lynne Mazzone-Olness

Learn more at https://bhct.org/rapture-blister-burn/.