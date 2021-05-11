Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN Play Reading Series Will Stream From Black Hills Community Theatre

This production is a pre-recorded performance on stage of the Studio Theater.

May. 11, 2021  
Black Hills Community Theatre will present Rapture, Blister, Burn Play Reading Series by Gina Gionfriddo, directed by Alexis Evon.

On Demand viewing will be available Friday May 22nd 7pm MST-Sunday May 24th 7pm MST.

After grad school, Catherine and Gwen chose polar opposite paths. Catherine built a career as a rockstar academic, while Gwen built a home with her husband and children. Decades later, unfulfilled in polar opposite ways, each woman covets the other's life, commencing a dangerous game of musical chairs-the prize being Gwen's husband.

Cast:

Catherine Croll- Jill Haugo
Gwen Harper- Anne Tingley
Don Harper- Nick Christenson
Alice Croll- Connie Hubbard
Avery Willard- Merlyn Q. Sell
Narrator- Lynne Mazzone-Olness

Learn more at https://bhct.org/rapture-blister-burn/.


