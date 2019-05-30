MAMMA MIA! to Make a Splash at Minot State University

Escape to Kalokairi, Greece as Minot State University Summer Theatre Program presents Mamma Mia!

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

MSU's production is directed by April Hubbard and choreographed by Breana Benjamin.

Don't miss your chance to dance, jive and have the time of your life at Mamma Mia! For tickets and more information, tap here.





