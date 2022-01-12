Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FMCT Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Next Month

Performances run February 2-5, 9-13, 2022.

Jan. 12, 2022 Â 
FMCT presents Steel Magnolias next month as one of their mainstage plays.

A group of Louisiana women bond and gossip at a local beauty shop while following the marriage and motherhood of one of the customer's daughters.

Robert Harling's play made its 2005 Broadway debut after a 1987 off-Broadway premiere and successful 1989 film version. The play is alternately hilarious and touching-and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters.

Performances run February 2-5, 9-13, 2022. Tickets go on sale on January 18.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/.


