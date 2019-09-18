FMCT Presents Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Fundraiser Event 'Dead 2 Rights'

FMCT will present the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre fundraising event "Dead 2 Rights" by Lee Mueller, October 2, 3, 4, 5 at 6:30 PM, hosted by Brewtus' Clubhouse (formerly 9 Iron Bar & Grill) at the Osgood Golf Course.

Please join us for a thrilling mystery and a great meal! Throughout the evening we'll gather clues and try to sleuth out just who the murder could be, so you might want to be careful if you decide to make any new friends. It's sure to be a killer evening of fun! All proceeds benefit FMCT productions and educational programming.

Archetypical Corporation is holding its annual meeting. President and CEO Gordon Mullens believes profits are looking up. But shareholder Anne Stratton insists that the company is cooking the books and she has evidence to prove it! If only they could find someone to hook up the overhead projector. Before anyone can find assistance, the meeting is interrupted by the Golden Guild Used Book Club, who have also booked the room. Who can straighten out this mix-up? While the search continues, Mullens and Stratton are found dead! Now, if only they could find someone to help solve the mystery!

To purchase tickets visit www.fmct.org or call the Box Office 701-235-6778.

Parties will be seated with those in their ticket order. Seating will be communal and tables will seat multiple parties depending upon party size.

Each guest will receive one drink ticket toward any beverage. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available.

Cash Bar - Additional beverages will be available for purchase





Related Articles Shows View More Fargo Stories

More Hot Stories For You