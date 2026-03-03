HOW I BECAME A PIRATE Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

🎭 NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

How I Became a Pirate will come to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre. This Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) show will have school performances through March 2026.

Set sail on a fantastic adventure with “How I Became a Pirate,” the whimsical musical based on the beloved book by Melinda Long and David Shannon.

Join young Jeremy Jacob as he is whisked away by a comical band of pirates led by the charismatic Captain Braid Beard. Together, they embark on thrilling escapades filled with treasure hunts, sea shanties, and hilarious antics. Along the way, Jeremy discovers that while the pirate life is full of excitement, there’s truly no place like home. This delightful show promises to entertain audiences of all ages!

A Sensory Friendly Performance will take place on March 8, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. A sensory friendly performance is a specially adapted theatre experience designed to be welcoming and accessible for audience members who may be sensitive to sensory input. This performance is ideal for individuals with autism and sensory processing differences.

Hot Dog Party March 8, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. Public Performance March 8, 2026 at 5:30 p.m.