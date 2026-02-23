The North Dakota Ballet Company's Youth Ballet Company Will Perform CINDERELLA

🎭 NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The North Dakota Ballet Company's Youth Ballet Company will present Cinderella— a magical retelling of the classic fairy tale.

Step into a world of magic, kindness, and dreams come true in this enchanting production of Cinderella. Brought to life by our talented young dancers, this timeless fairy tale sparkles with graceful choreography, colorful costumes, and heartfelt storytelling.

A sparkling family ballet featuring beautiful dancing, magical moments, and a fairy-tale ending - Cinderella will make hearts leap!

Performances run Friday March 27th at 6:30 pm and Saturday March 28th at 2:00 pm.