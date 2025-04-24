Comedian Josh Johnson Will Perform at Fargo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy fans in Fargo are in for a treat as acclaimed comedian Josh Johnson brings his "Flowers Tour" to the historic Fargo Theatre on Friday, May 16, 2025. Known for his sharp wit and relatable storytelling, Johnson's performance promises an evening filled with laughter and insight.​

The show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM at the Fargo Theatre, located at 314 Broadway N. Tickets are currently available for purchase through the Fargo Theatre's official website. Given Johnson's growing popularity, early booking is recommended to secure seating.​

With nearly 4 million followers across his social media, Josh Johnson was recently called “the funniest guy on the internet” by WIRED and is a star on the rise. He is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show where he was previously a writer for the past seven years. Johnson is also a former writer and performer on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut in 2017. Johnson’s most recent stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, premiered on Peacock earlier this year to rave reviews touting Josh as a “naturally gifted story teller”. Comedy Central released Johnson’s first hour-long special #(Hashtag) in June 2021. As a stand-up, Johnson headlines theaters, clubs, colleges, and festivals around the world. He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand up sets on his YouTube channel. This year alone, Josh has released over 24 hours of stand up, and the content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over 140 million times by people all over the world.

