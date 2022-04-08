BWW Review: BLOODLINES at South Fargo High

Fargo South Theatre Presents: Bloodlines

I started off my last review with this same message. Fargo Public Schools needs to let these kids have more than one weekend for their shows.

I LOVE original theatre. Our community is so lucky to have local artists that are willing to create original shows for our community to see.

Bloodlines is written by Kevin Kennedy, and when I first chatted with him about this last year he described it as a show with "lots of sword fighting". I would say that he hit the nail on the head. Now don't get me wrong, this is a wonderful script, a great story, but the sword fighting is front and center.

As someone who has been involved in martial arts for 38 years, and been training with the sword for about 28 of those years, I can say this is probably the best stage sword fighting I have ever seen. A huge congrats to David and Joey Wilhelmi on the combat choreography.

I should mention that there is a good amount of "killing" but there was also no use of stage blood. So use your judgment on if you bring younger kids or not.

This show wastes no time in starting the sword fighting. From the very first scene we get to see the action. Kevalin McNeil as Lucian is great in that first scene, and so is Ryan Livdahl as Otto, Davis Jensen as Tristan and Jace Hjelmen. One of my favorite moments in that scene is during a wonderful fight/action sequence we hear Jace proclaim "This is fun" while fighting off a foe.

In Scene 1 and Scene 2 we get to see Rand Stroh as Godric, one of the main bad guys, and Emma Dockter as Wolf. Emma's character reminded of Xena Warrior Princess! We are also introduced to Genevieve, played by Erika Gunderson. She displays some great acting skills throughout the show. We are also lucky to meet Young Beatrice and Young Cassian played by Kaitlyn Benson and Reid Jenson. These two have a very good scene together. These young actors are wonderful and when the show skips ahead 5 years you really believe that it's the same kids all grown up. Great casting choices here.

As we pick up 5 years later we get to meet the teenage versions of Beatrice and Cassian, played wonderfully by Natalie Evensen and Blake Murchie. These two have some amazing stage chemistry together, just like their younger counterparts did in Scene 2. You can tell right away they care for each other, even if they won't admit it.

We also get many more scenes with Godric (Rand Stroh) and Wolf ( Emma Dockter) throughout the rest of the show. Rand is another wonderful actor and plays the bad guy very well. Emma is the woman of very few words who lets her actions, and butt-kicking, speak for her.

I want to mention the final scene of Act 1, The Wheat Harvest Festival and the hilariously bad dancing by Blake Murchie. The audience was non-stop laughing during that dance number. Shout out to Kathy Hansen on the dance choreography. It takes great skill to purposely make someone look bad.

Throughout the show we meet so many characters, this was a huge cast. Over 50 by my count, but it never felt like it. At no times did it feel too big. I loved how they build platforms along the walls and actually had many of the sword fights taking part literally right next to the audience. It really gave it a great feeling.

A few more standouts for me were Felicity Suda as Lady Ramgate, Sam Kain as Lord Ramgate. Both very important characters to the story. Also Ian Strand as Everard and his speech towards the end. Also a mention to Ruby and Hazel Horsager, who played Everards daughters. Some great young talent coming to South High!

There were 28 named roles in this production. I truly wish I could mention every one of them. All of the men fighters and women fighters, along with the Ramgate Guards should all be extremely proud. I know what it takes to do a believable sword fight, and I know the countless hours of training they all put in, and it shows. I could watch those fight scenes over and over and not get bored.

I can't say enough how good this show is, and I really hope you will take the time to see it.

Congrats to Kathy Hansen and Jean Wilhelmi as co-directors and a big thank you to Sandy Thiel as costume director.

Thanks again to Kevin Kennedy for bringing original art to our area once again.

I would love to see a movie version of this some day.

***Photo Credit to Renegade Photography